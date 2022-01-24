A third party trying to fish in troubled waters at SUST: DUTA

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has expressed deep concerns over the escalating agitation at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet.

DUTA recommended the authorities to resolve conflicts, especially among teachers and students through discussion, to ensure a normal environment for education at the university.

Additionally, they demanded an investigation into whether there was any incitement behind the police action during the protests at SUST.

DUTA suspects that a vested quarter, outside of the teachers and students, is trying to fish in the troubled waters.

They further called upon the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for the safety and protection of the students.

In a statement, DUTA said, "It appears that a third party is trying to manipulate the situation into becoming an anti-government movement. Right now, we are deeply concerned about the health and overall safety of the protesting students."

"Earlier on 13 January, students began to protest demanding the resignation of the dean of Begum Sirajunnessa Chowdhury Hall over various issues. As a consequence, police had gotten involved and the hall provost also resigned. This led to the students' demand for the vice-chancellor's resignation. Such transition of events is worrisome and demands further scrutiny," the statement adds.

DUTA remarked, "The situation worsened as the protesting students cut off the power, water and gas supply at the vice-chancellor's residence. This act was inhumane and took the movement to an unwanted extent."