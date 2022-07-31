SSC exam routine published

The routine for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations 2022 has been published today.

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the routine for Dhaka, Rajshahi, Comilla, Jessore, Chittagong, Barisal, Sylhet, Dinajpur and Mymensingh boards.

According to the routine, SSC examination will begin on 15 September and continue till 15 October.

All examinations will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

In the face of the flood situation in the country's northeast region, the examinations were postponed on 17 June for an indefinite period.

The examinations were scheduled to be held between 19 June and 6 July.