2 SSC examinees killed as bus hits motorbike in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:26 am

Two candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were killed and another was injured on Sunday after a bus hit the motorbike they were riding at Beltoli of Gouripur Upazila under Mymensingh district.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain Shuvo, 18, son of Abu Sayeed, resident of Biska union under Tarakanda upazila and Shaon Hasan Sumit, 18, son of Saiful Islam resident of Kashiganj Sadhupara area. Both completed the SSC examination this year from Creation Model School.

Locals said three friends came to Shyamganj Kumudganj centre to see another friend who had an agricultural education examination today. After the examination, the three were returning home on a motorcycle.

On the way, when they reached Beltali in Gouripur upazila, a Birishiri-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, leaving Shuvo dead on the spot.

Later, locals rescued Sumit and a third rider Nazmul and admitted them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where Sumit succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. Nazmul, who was seriously injured, was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Monjurul Haque, in-charge of Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost, said the bus was seized but the driver managed to flee the scene.

