87.44% candidates pass SSC, equivalent exams this year

Despite challenges thrown by the pandemic, candidates of secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have passed with flying colours this year.

Of the total students who took part in the examination, 87.44% candidates passed. Last year, 93.58% students had passed the SSC and equivalent examinations.

In Dhaka Board, 90.03% of students passed while the percentage was 93.15% last year.

A total of 1,994,139 students from 29,591 educational institutions took part in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,789 centres. Of them, 1,743,619 students came out successful.

The number of students who scored grade point average (GPA) of 5.0 under 11 education boards across the country stood at 269,602 or 13.51% of total students who stood for the examination.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations under eleven boards, including madrasa (Dakhil) and Technical Education Boards, began across the country on 15 September.

A total of 1,588,657 students participated in the SSC examination under nine general education boards.

Some 260,132 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board while 145,348 students participated in SSC and Dakhil vocational exams under Technical Education Board.

A total of 2,975 educational institutions achieved 100% pass rate in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations, while the number was 5,494 last year.

Meanwhile, no students passed from 50 educational institutions across the country.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 11:30am on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina then unveiled the results of the exams through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban on Monday.

SSC and equivalent exams started on 15 September after being delayed for a long time due to the pandemic and recurrent floods. Usually, the result is published within 60 days of the completion of the examination.

How to get the results

To get the result, one will have to type SSC/DAKHIL (space) the first three letters of respective boards (space) roll number (space) 2022 and send it to 16222.

The result will be informed via a return SMS.

Besides, students will be able to see their results at – http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd – and download individual result sheets by entering their respective roll and registration numbers.

Girls outshine boys

In terms of pass rate and GPA-5, girls outdid boys in this year's SSC and equivalent results although the number of female examinees was fewer than the boys.

A total of 998,193 boys and 995,944 girls took part in the exams, while 870,046 boys and 873,573 girls passed. The total pass rate of girls stood at 87.71% while the success rate of boys was 87.16%.

Some 148,446 girls and 121,156 boys secured GPA-5.