SSC, equivalent exams begin

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023 under 11 education boards began across the country this morning.

The exams started with Bangla (first paper) while the duration of the exam is from 10am to 1pm.

A total of 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - are expected to take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

All coaching centres across the country have been declared closed from April 26 to May 23 on the occasion of the exams.

This year, the exams will also be held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams have attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.

The examinees have, however, been directed to enter the centres 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the examinations.