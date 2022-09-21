SSC 2022: Exams on 4 subjects under Dinajpur board postponed 

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on total four subjects, scheduled to be held under the Dinajpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, have been postponed.

A notification, signed by the board's Chairman Professor Md Kamrul Islam, was issued in this regard on Wednesday morning.

The exams that have been postponed are – math (109), physics (136), chemistry (137) and agricultural science (134).

New dates for the aforementioned exams will be announced later, added the release.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, other SSC and equivalent exams will be held as per the previously announced schedule.

According to sources, the move comes following reports of question paper leak in Kurigram.

Meanwhile, three school teachers, including a headmaster, have been arrested in Kurigram for their alleged role in the leak of question papers.

The arrestees have been identified as Lutfur Rahman, the headmaster and secretary of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School, and two assistant teachers of the school, Zubaiyer Hossain and Aminur Rahman.

A police team conducted a drive in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram around midnight on Tuesday and arrested them, reports UNB.

Copies of the English first paper and second paper of the ongoing SSC examinations went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday and Tuesday.

Dinajpur Education Board chairman Prof Quamrul Islam, secretary Prof Zahiruddin, deputy commissioner Rezaul Karim, superintendent of Dinajpur Police Al Asad Mahfuzul Islam, and district secondary education officer Shamsul Alam conducted a probe and found evidence against the trio.

After being deferred multiple times due to Covid-19 and floods, the SSC and equivalent exams began on 15 September.

This year, some 2,021,868 students have registered themselves to take the SSC and equivalent exams, some 221,386 less than that of last year.

As per the schedule, the SSC and equivalent examinations will end on 18 October.