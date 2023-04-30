31,500 absent, 20 expelled on 1st day of SSC, equivalent exams

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:14 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday said stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours over the SSC question paper leaking

Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

On the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations on Sunday, 31,447 were absent and 20 were expelled across the country owing to exam cheating, according to Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Bangla first paper examination was held under nine general boards on Sunday while Dakhil Quran Majid and Tajweed exams under the Madrasa Education Board. SSC and Dakhil Vocational Bangla-2 exams were held under the Technical Education Board.

The exam started at 10am and ended at 1pm.

There are 20,72,163 regular and irregular candidates in the country.

On the first day, 18,93,516 were supposed to take the exam. As many as 17,192 SSC candidates, 11,383 Dakhil candidates and 2,872 SSC and Dakhil Vocational candidates did not take on Sunday.

Among 20 expelled on the first day, four were SSC candidates, five were Madrasa Education Board entrance examination candidates, and 11 candidates were expelled from SSC and Dakhil Vocational examination. Among the SSC candidates, one in the Cumilla board and three in the Barisal board were expelled.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday said stern action will be taken if anyone is found involved in spreading rumours over the SSC question paper leaking.

"There is no scope of question leak in this year's SSC and equivalent exams, but rumours might spread and those, who will be found involved

in spreading rumours, will face tough punishment", she said while talking to reporters after visiting Badda High School centre in the capital on Sunday.  

Social media platforms are being monitored round the clock to prevent the spread of rumours, she added.

SSC exam / SSC Examinations

