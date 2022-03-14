SEU holds orientation programme for freshers

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 04:24 pm

Southeast University (SEU) on Monday hosted a reception and orientation programme online for the newly admitted students of Spring Semester 2022.

SEU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the programme while novelist and dramatist  Anisul Hoque, also the associate editor at The Daily Prothom Alo, delivered his speech as the chief guest. 

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to the Board of Trustees of SEU Trust, was present as the special guest. 

SEU Registrar Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd) welcomed newly enrolled students. 

Chairman of BoT of SEU has approved 15% waiver on Tuition Fee and 50% waiver on Admission Fee for Summer Semester 2022. 

Besides, up to 100% scholarship is available in 11 different categories.  

Among others, members of BoT, Deans, Chairmen, Faculty members, Officials, newly enrolled students were present in the online program. 

