Southeast University pays tribute to language martyrs on Int'l Mother Language Day

To mark the Great Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day, Southeast University organised Provat Ferry, discussions, and cultural programs to commemorate the sacrifices of the courageous language movement martyrs of 1952.

The day commenced with a solemn procession, starting at 8am from the university campus gate, with students, faculty, and staff marching through Tejgaon streets to the Shaheed Minar on campus.

Following the procession, representatives from the Southeast Board of Trust Office, Vice-Chancellor's Office, various Schools, administrative departments, and students laid wreaths at the Shaheed Minar, paying their respects to the fallen heroes.

This was followed by a stimulating discussion with distinguished speakers, including Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Board of Trust Advisor Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Registrar Major General (retd) Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed, and Program Convenor Dr Masud Ur Rashid.

Emphasising the significance of the language movement in shaping Bangladesh's path to independence, the speakers urged the young generation to draw inspiration from their rich history and cultivate a strong sense of patriotism.

The ceremony peaked with an energetic cultural program highlighting the talents of Southeast University's student clubs.

Plays, dances, songs, and vibrant costumes encapsulated the essence of the occasion, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

Deans, department heads, faculty, club members, officials, and students were all present, fostering a solid collective remembrance and celebration atmosphere.