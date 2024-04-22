Southeast University Bangladesh signs MoU with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Southeast University (SEU) of Bangladesh and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen international collaboration in academics and research.

The agreement was celebrated at SEU's conference room in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on 18 April, marking a significant milestone in fostering global academic partnerships, reads a press release.

Vice Chancellor of SEU Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam and Vice Chancellor of UKM officially signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Universities.

Dr. Farhana Ferdousi, Director of SEU's Institute of Research & Training (IRT), and Dr. Md Khan Sobayel Bin Rafiq, CEng (UK), Senior Lecturer & Research Fellow at UKM's Solar Energy Research Institute (SERI), played instrumental roles in initiating and presenting the MoU on behalf of their universities.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Professor Dr. Mofazzal Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SEU, Professor Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BOT at SEU, along with Registrars, Deans of various schools, Departmental Heads, and other high-ranking officials. It was a cheerful occasion, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration outlined in the MoU.