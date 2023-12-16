Southeast University celebrates Victory Day

Southeast University celebrated Victory Day 2023 today, paying tribute to martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the National Memorial at Savar in Dhaka.

A team headed by Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT of SEUT; Dean of Southeast Business School Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam; Dean of School of Science and Engineering Professor ABM Faroque, academic and non-academic heads, secretary, BoT, committee members, two student representatives from 19 clubs laid floral wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial.