16 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
16 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Southeast University celebrates Victory Day

Southeast University celebrated Victory Day 2023 today, paying tribute to martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the National Memorial at Savar in Dhaka. 

A team headed by Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT of SEUT; Dean of Southeast Business School Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam; Dean of School of Science and Engineering Professor ABM Faroque, academic and non-academic heads, secretary, BoT, committee members, two student representatives from 19 clubs laid floral wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial.

