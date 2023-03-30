Discussion programme on 'Bangabandhu & Independence Day' at SEU

30 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 03:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast University (SEU) organised a Discussion Program titted "Bangabandhu & Independence Day" and held a cultural programme to celebrate 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 52nd Independence Day of Bangladesh on 30 March, at their permanent campus Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of Southeast University presided over the programme while Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, adviser, Board of Trustees and Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar spoke on that occasion. Prof Dr MA Hakim, director, IQAC, SEU delivered the Welcome Speech. Among others, deans, directors, chairpersons, faculty members, officials and students participated in the programme.  

