SEU organises doa mahfil at permanent campus

Southeast University (SEU) organised a doa mahfil on arrival at its permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Friday (17 February).

SEU Board of Trustees Chairman Rezaul Karim, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mofizul Islam and Adviser to Board of Trustees Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin spoke on the occasion, reads a press release.

Doa was conducted by Mawlana Syed Zulfiquer Jahor. Among others, members of the board of trustees, registrar, deans, directors, chairmen, faculty members, officials and students participated in the programme.