SEU organises doa mahfil at permanent campus

Corporates

Press Release
17 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

SEU organises doa mahfil at permanent campus

Press Release
17 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 09:07 pm
SEU organises doa mahfil at permanent campus

Southeast University (SEU) organised a doa mahfil on arrival at its permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Friday (17 February). 

SEU Board of Trustees Chairman Rezaul Karim, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mofizul Islam and Adviser to Board of Trustees Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin spoke on the occasion, reads a press release.

Doa was conducted by Mawlana Syed Zulfiquer Jahor. Among others, members of the board of trustees, registrar, deans, directors, chairmen, faculty members, officials and students participated in the programme.

Southeast university / Southeast University (SEU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

8h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

8h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

9h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

2h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

4h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March