SC orders Viqarunnisa authorities to allow enrollment of 15 more siblings of current students

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order that directed admission of 15 siblings/twins of current students in first grade of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

Previously on 31 January, the High Court had ordered the admission of 41 siblings/twins in the first class of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

However, Viqarunnisa Noon authority appealed to the Appellate Division multiple times seeking a stay of this High Court order.

With this Supreme Court order, there remains no hindrances in the admission of these 56 children in Viqarunnisa Noon School, the lawyers said.

The Appellate Division headed by the Chief Justice gave this order on Monday (6 March).

Senior lawyer Prabir Niyogi, ABM Altaf Hossain and lawyer Jasmine Sultana stood for the writ petition in the court.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali gave this order.

Later, in separate writ petitions, the same order was passed for 15 more children.