Police find evidence of sexual harassment against Viqarunnisa teacher Murad

Students demand exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible. Photo: Facebook
Students demand exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible. Photo: Facebook

Police have found evidence of sexual harassment of students against Murad Hossain Sarker, a math teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

"Murad Hossain used to sexually harass the victim student at his coaching centre. Evidence of harassment was found through analysing various sources, including mobile phones and laptops which were seized during his arrest," DMP Additional Commissioner Dr Kha Mahid Uddin told reporters at a press conference on Thursday (29 February).

The official said proof of inappropriate conversations with several female students was also found in multiple audio recordings.

Are other teachers engaging in similar behaviour? If one teacher acts inappropriately, others may not take responsibility for their actions.  DMP Additional Commissioner Dr Kha Mahid Uddin

However, the officer did not provide a direct response regarding any liability or negligence on the part of the Viqarunnisa school authorities in connection to the incident.

In response to journalists' queries, Mahid Uddin said, "Consider the individual's accountability. Are other teachers engaging in similar behaviour? If one teacher acts inappropriately, others may not take responsibility for their actions."

Murad was arrested from his Kalabagan residence in the capital on 27 February in connection with a case filed with the Lalbagh Police Station and was placed on a two-day remand on that day.

The authorities of Azimpur branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School after an emergency meeting on 26 February suspended Murad.

A Dhaka court today (29 February) sent the teacher to jail after police produced him before the court after the end of his two-day remand in the case.

