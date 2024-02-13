Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

“My husband was a teacher. I always supported my sons so that they get well educated,” Arjina said

Bogura triplets Md Mafizul Hasan, Md Saifullah Islam and Md Rafiul Hasan with their mother. Photo: TBS
Bogura triplets Md Mafizul Hasan, Md Saifullah Islam and Md Rafiul Hasan with their mother. Photo: TBS

After her husband died in 2009, Arjina Begum struggled to keep her triplets in school.

At one point, Arjina had to sell her lands, including her parental property, only to support the education of her three sons.

After years of financial hardships, she is now happy as all her sons have finally secured admission into medical colleges.

The story unfolds in the village of Bothuabari in Bogura's Dhunat upazila. The successful triplets are Md Mafizul Hasan, Md Saifullah Islam and Md Rafiul Hasan, whose father, Golam Mostafa, was a school teacher and passed away in 2009.

Since then, Arjina has been their steadfast guardian, enduring financial and emotional struggles to ensure their education.

"My husband was a teacher. I always supported my sons so that they get well educated," Arjina said.

"As sons of a teacher, it was important that they maintain his legacy," she said.

The proud mother also shared that her sons have always been good at their studies, achieving excellent results without needing tuition.

The three triplets completed their Secondary and Higher Secondary studies at Dhunat Government Pilot High School and Government Shah Sultan College in Bogura. All three of them achieved GPA-5 in both SSC and HSC.

The two other brothers did not lose heart. They participated in the medical college entrance exam this year, and it was a success, with Saifullah Islam getting admission to M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur and Rafiul Hasan to Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College in Noakhali.

