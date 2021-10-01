Life returns at public universities through DU admission test

Public university campuses became alive on Friday morning with the presence of hundreds of admission seekers as Dhaka University (DU) started holding admission tests for the 2021-22 academic year.

In-person classes and examinations at public and private universities across the country were closed for a long time, but through the admission test of DU 'Ka' unit – science group held yesterday, the DU and seven other public universities in different divisional cities became vibrant.

The DU admission test was held simultaneously at Chattogram University (CU), Rajshahi University (RU), Khulna University (KU), Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet, Barisal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Beside the admission seekers, many students of the universities went to their campus with much enthusiasm and met their friends and teachers.

The admission seekers were happy as they could take part in the test as they were waiting for it for almost one and a half years.

"I have a dream to study at Dhaka University. Completing all the preparations to compete in the admission test, I had been waiting for long for the government's decision to hold in-person exams. Now I feel well and relaxed," Imam Hossain Sohan, an examinee who passed from Motijheel Ideal School and College, told The Business Standard.

"We have been passing through an uncertainty since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. I was ready to sit for the Higher Secondary Certificate exams, but got the result on the basis of Junior School Certificate and Secondary School Certificate exams. I had to wait for the admission test also. I thank the Dhaka University authorities for holding the admission test before reopening the university," said Sumaiya Jahan, another admission seeker.

Meanwhile, the DU authorities claimed that Friday's admission test was held peacefully all over the country.

Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of DU, told TBS that their target was to hold the admission test without any hassle and in a peaceful manner. "I am happy today as the admission test could be held, reducing the hassle of spending time and money of the students and their guardians."

The DU sources said 117,957 aspirants took part in the admission test for 1,815 seats under the 'Ka' unit. Of them, the highest number of 1,64,606 students attended the test in Dhaka while the lowest 7,091 attended in Sylhet.

On average, 65 students vied for a seat in the exam that started at 11am and ended at 12:30pm.

No incident of question leak or forgery

The admission test was held without any incident of question paper leakage or admission forgery as the authorities were highly alert to avert any such attempt on DU and other campuses.

"We have taken all-out preparation to check any kind of irregularities during the admission test," said Akhtaruzzaman.

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of SUST, told TBS that their invigilators were alert and that is why no incident of irregularity was reported in Sylhet Centres.

As many as 77% aspirants took part in the test in Sylhet, he said.

Professor Golam Shabbir Sattar, vice-chancellor of RU, said he visited the exam centres and found no abnormal atmosphere.

"We have a reputation for holding admission tests every year. The admission test of Dhaka University was held smoothly and will also be held fairly and peacefully in the coming days," he added.

Health guidelines were maintained strictly

The health guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the health ministry were followed properly. The admission seekers washed their hands before entering the exam centres and each examinee sat on a bench maintaining social distance. Everyone wore masks and followed other rules.

"We did not allow any students at centres without masks. Even we provided masks to the examinees," Prof Lutful Hassan, vice-chancellor of BAU said.

'Kha' unit test today

The 'Kha' unit (humanities group) admission test will be held today with 47,632 admission seekers vying for 2,378 seats. That means 20 students will vie for a seat.

The 90-minute exam will start at 11am. Total marks of the test is 120 with 60 marks for multiple-choice questions and 40 for the written test. The remaining 20 marks will be calculated on the basis of aspirants' SSC and HSC results.

The exam for "Cha" unit will take place on 9 October, the "Ga" unit (Commerce Group) on 22 October, and "Gha" unit on 23 October.

The admission tests will be administered in four phases. For engineering, agricultural and general universities, the tests will be held in three phases, while BUET, Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, Rajshahi and Chattogram Universities will hold the tests separately.

There are now 60,000 seats in 39 public universities across the country.