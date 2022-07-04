10.39% pass DU ‘A’ unit entry test

Representational photo
Representational photo

The results of the admission test of A unit under the science faculty of Dhaka University for the academic year 2021-22 have been published.  

A total of 110,374 students took part in the admission test for A unit this time against 1,781 seats, of whom 11,466 students passed the exam. 

As such, the pass rate for this academic year is 10.39%.

Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor MD Akhtaruzzaman declared the result of A unit through Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at 12pm on Sunday (4 July).

Students who took part in the admission test of A unit can know the results by visiting the website of Dhaka University (https://admissions.eis.du.ac.bd) with the required information. 

Apart from this, the results can also known by sending an SMS from a Robi, Airtel, Banglalink or Teletalk number to 16321 in the format "DU KA Roll No".

Previously, on 10 June, the admission test for the A unit took place, for which 115,689 students had registered.

Important information for students –

A. Students who passed the admission test must fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission website between 3pm 6 July and 5pm on 21 July.

B. Applicants under various quotas who have passed the admission test will have to collect the relevant quota form from the Dean's Office of the Department of Pharmacy between 17 July and 24 July, fill it up properly and submit it to the Dean's Office within that time.

C. Applications can be submitted to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies for rechecking the admission results within 6 July and 21 July subject to a fee of Tk1,000.

