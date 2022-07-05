8.58% pass DU ‘D’ unit entry test

Education

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

8.58% pass DU ‘D’ unit entry test

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 02:26 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

The results of the admission test of D unit or Gha unit under the Social Science faculty of Dhaka University for the academic year 2021-22 have been published. 

A total of 71,262 students took part in the admission test for D unit this time against 1,336 seats, of whom 6,111 students passed the exam. 

As such, the pass rate for this academic year is 8.58%.

Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor MD Akhtaruzzaman declared the result of A unit through Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at 1pm on Tuesday (5 July).

Students who took part in the admission test of D unit can know the results by visiting the website of Dhaka University (https://admissions.eis.du.ac.bd) with the required information. 

Apart from this, the results can also known by sending an SMS from a Robi, Airtel, Banglalink or Teletalk number to 16321 in the format "DU GHA Roll No".

Previously, on 11 June, the admission test for the D unit took place, for which 78,029 students had registered.

Important information for students –

A. Students who passed the admission test must fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission website between 3pm 7 July and 5pm on 28 July.

B. Applicants under various quotas who have passed the admission test will have to collect the relevant quota form from the Dean's Office of the Department of Pharmacy between 18 July and 24 July, fill it up properly and submit it to the Dean's Office within that time.

C. Applications can be submitted to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies for rechecking the admission results within 17 July and 21 July subject to a fee of Tk1,000.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU admission test / Admission test / DU admission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh