8.58% pass DU ‘D’ unit entry test

The results of the admission test of D unit or Gha unit under the Social Science faculty of Dhaka University for the academic year 2021-22 have been published.

A total of 71,262 students took part in the admission test for D unit this time against 1,336 seats, of whom 6,111 students passed the exam.

As such, the pass rate for this academic year is 8.58%.

Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor MD Akhtaruzzaman declared the result of A unit through Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at 1pm on Tuesday (5 July).

Students who took part in the admission test of D unit can know the results by visiting the website of Dhaka University (https://admissions.eis.du.ac.bd) with the required information.

Apart from this, the results can also known by sending an SMS from a Robi, Airtel, Banglalink or Teletalk number to 16321 in the format "DU GHA Roll No".

Previously, on 11 June, the admission test for the D unit took place, for which 78,029 students had registered.

Important information for students –

A. Students who passed the admission test must fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission website between 3pm 7 July and 5pm on 28 July.

B. Applicants under various quotas who have passed the admission test will have to collect the relevant quota form from the Dean's Office of the Department of Pharmacy between 18 July and 24 July, fill it up properly and submit it to the Dean's Office within that time.

C. Applications can be submitted to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies for rechecking the admission results within 17 July and 21 July subject to a fee of Tk1,000.