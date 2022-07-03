14.3% pass DU ‘C’ unit entry test

The results of the admission test of C unit under the Faculty of Business Education of Dhaka University for the academic year 2021-22 have been released.

A total of 29,997 students took part in the admission test for C unit this time against 930 seats, of whom 4,289 students passed the exam.

As such, the pass rate for this academic year is 14.30%, which was 21.75% last year.

Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor MD Akhtaruzzaman declared the result of C unit through Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at 12pm on Sunday (3 July).

Students who took part in the admission test of C unit can know the results by visiting the website of Dhaka University (https://admissions.eis.du.ac.bd) with the required information.

Apart from this, the results can also known by sending an SMS from a Robi, Airtel, Banglalink or Teletalk number to 16321 in the format "DU GA Roll No".

Important information for students –

A. Students whose positions are between 1 and 1100 will have to fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission website between 3pm 6 July and 5pm on 21 July.

B. Applicants under various quotas who have passed the admission test will have to collect the relevant quota form from the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies between 6 July and 21 July, fill it up properly and submit it to the Dean's Office within that time.

C. Applications can be submitted to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies for rechecking the admission results within 6 July and 21 July subject to a fee of Tk1,000.