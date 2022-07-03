14.3% pass DU ‘C’ unit entry test

Education

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

14.3% pass DU ‘C’ unit entry test

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 01:43 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

The results of the admission test of C unit under the Faculty of Business Education of Dhaka University for the academic year 2021-22 have been released.  

A total of 29,997 students took part in the admission test for C unit this time against 930 seats, of whom 4,289 students passed the exam. 

As such, the pass rate for this academic year is 14.30%, which was 21.75% last year.

Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor MD Akhtaruzzaman declared the result of C unit through Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at 12pm on Sunday (3 July).

Students who took part in the admission test of C unit can know the results by visiting the website of Dhaka University (https://admissions.eis.du.ac.bd) with the required information. 

Apart from this, the results can also known by sending an SMS from a Robi, Airtel, Banglalink or Teletalk number to 16321 in the format "DU GA Roll No".

Important information for students –

A. Students whose positions are between 1 and 1100 will have to fill up the detailed form and subject preference form on the admission website between 3pm 6 July and 5pm on 21 July.

B. Applicants under various quotas who have passed the admission test will have to collect the relevant quota form from the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies between 6 July and 21 July, fill it up properly and submit it to the Dean's Office within that time.

C. Applications can be submitted to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Business Studies for rechecking the admission results within 6 July and 21 July subject to a fee of Tk1,000.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU admission test / Admission test / admission exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

4h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

3h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

15h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years