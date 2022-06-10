DU-A-unit admission test held

The admission test for Dhaka University's "A" unit under science faculty for academic year 2021-2022 took place today.

The test started at 11am on Friday (10 June) and continued till 12pm.

A total of 114,726 students registered for the admission test.

This year there are 1,851 seats under this unit, which means almost 63 students are competing for each seat.

The test is being conducted simultaneously in Dhaka and seven divisional cities outside Dhaka.

Today, 63,630 people are seating for the test in the capital alone.

DU's Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman visited the Curzon Hall examination center at around 11:15am on Friday.