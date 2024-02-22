JU admission test begins, 108 to vie for each seat

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:21 am

A total of 1,97,491 admission seekers will contest for only 1844 seats this year

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

108 candidates will vie for each seat in the first-year honours admission test of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2023–24 session. 

The admission test began today (22 February) with the A unit examination that has Mathematical and Physical Science faculty and the Institute of Information Technology.

The admission exam will be conducted in a shift system like in previous years. The first shift of the test is scheduled to begin at 9am. A total of 50,056 aspirants will vie for 420 seats in six shifts.

This year, a total of 1,97,491 admission seekers will contest for only 1844 seats; around 108 admission seekers will vie for each seat, said Syed Mohammad Ali Reza, JU deputy registrar (education) and member secretary of Central Admission Test Management Committee.

According to the admissions management committee, the D unit  (Biological Sciences faculty) received the most applications, 69,416, among all the faculties.

Besides, 17,716 aspirants have applied for 321 seats under the B unit (Social Sciences Faculty and Law Faculty), 39,845 for 412 seats under the C unit (Arts and Humanities Faculty and Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture), 4,229 for 77 seats under the C1 unit (Drama and Dramatics, Fine Arts Department), 12,683 for 165 seats under the E unit (Business Studies Faculty), and 3546 for 50 seats under the Institute of Business Administration.

The admission test for C and C1 units will be held on 25 February, while the test for D units is scheduled for 27 and 28 February, B, E, and IBA-JU on 29 February. 

The test will be held separately for male and female aspirants except those in the IBA and C1 units.

"We have extended the security forces on campus ahead of the test. No outside shop would be permitted on the campus," said JU Proctor ASM Firoz-Ul-Hasan.

