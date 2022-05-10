IUBAT observed the fifth Death Anniversary of Prof Dr. M Alimullah Miyan 

IUBAT has observed the fifth Death Anniversary of Prof Dr. M Alimullah Miyan, Founder and First Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT and Pioneer of Non-Government Universities in Bangladesh today.

A doa mahfil, Speeches and Open Floor Discussions on Life and Contributions of Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan held at at IUBAT Open Auditorium. IUBAT teachers, students, officials, alumni present the program where Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor, IUBAT presided over the program, said a press release.

A special virtual commemorative meeting was organized with the participation of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, members of the Board of Governors, academics from home and abroad, teachers, staff and alumni of the University.

Proffesor Dr M Alimullah Miyan was born on 15 February 1942 in village Kailine, in Comilla's Chandina. He completed his BCom (Hons) in 1962; MCom in 1963 from Dhaka University. He received his MBA at Indiana University, USA in 1968 and PhD at Manchester Business School, UK in 1976.

Dr Miyan's distinguished and varied academic career has included the positions of Director and Professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration, and Founder Chairman of the Centre for Population Management and Research (CPMR), also at Dhaka University. Dr Miyan served as President of IUBAT upon its founding in 1991 before moving into his role of Vice-Chancellor in 1994. In 1963-64 he served as a Research Associate, Social Science Research Committee, and Dhaka University. He was the Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT—International University of Business Agriculture and Technology and Professor, College of Business Administration (CBA) from April 1994 to 2017.

Dr Miyan has consulted for many international agencies, including EU, UNDP, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IPCC, WMO, IGBP, APN, European Union, USAID, IOC, CARE, The Aga Khan Foundation, UNICEF, UNESCO, Mennonite Central Committee, World Vision, DANIDA, ILO, UNFPA, FAO, UNWFP, OECD, ADPC, Commonwealth Secretariat, in addition to his numerous consultancies for the Bangladesh Government and non-government organizations.

