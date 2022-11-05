HSC exams start Sunday with shortened syllabus, question paper

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are going to start Sunday (6 November) with the exam hour being shortened to two hours instead of three hours, as per the decision taken by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

About 14 lakh examinees from 9,183 institutes under 11 education boards are expected to sit for the examination in 2,621 centres.

In the shortened syllabus, the written part will be of 1 hour and 40 minutes and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 20 minutes. Usually, it is a three-hour exam.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker told The Business Standard that the board completed all the preparations to hold the exams successfully. "We are fully aware and there is no chance of question paper leaks."

The total marks for questions of subjects without practical examinations will be 55 – creative 40 and MCQ 15. For subjects having practical examinations, total marks will be 45 – creative 30 and MCQ 15.

On the first day of the exam, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is set to visit Begum Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College examination centre at 10:30am.

HSC exams are usually held in February and April but in the previous few years, SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations were postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Last year, the syllabus was shortened and students had to take exams only on three elective subjects.

After Covid-19 hit the country in 2020, all educational institutions were shut down and the HSC exam did not take place. Thus students were promoted automatically.

Guidelines for candidates

The authorities concerned have issued several guidelines for the candidates attending the exams.

Examinees have to arrive at their respective centres 30 minutes before the exam starts. Students are allowed to use general and scientific calculators only, but none with other programmes installed. Bringing mobile phones is strictly prohibited.