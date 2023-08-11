HSC exams of Ctg, technical, and madrasa boards shifted to 27 August due to natural calamity

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board have been deferred by 10 days to August 27 due to natural calamity.

Examinations under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board have also been rescheduled to the new date, as stated in a notice signed by Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, coordinator of the Inter-Education Board.

However, exams under other education boards will proceed as scheduled.

At least 49 people have died so far because of the flood brought forth by incessant rains and landslides in Chattogram division.

Over the past week, heavy rains and landslides inundated various parts of Chattogram, submerging critical points of the highway like Hashimpur, Koshaipara in Chandnaish, and Sankaniya's Keranihat, affecting road operations from Monday night to Thursday morning.