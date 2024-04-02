HSC exams to begin on 30 June, here's the routine

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:08 am

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 11:08 am
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams for the year 2024 will begin on 30 June.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the routine of the exams for all education boards today (2 April).

According to the routine, HSC written exams will begin on 30 June with Bangla first paper exams and will continue till 11 August.

Practical exams will be held from 12 August to 21 August, according to the routine.

HSC exams will be held for three hours from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

