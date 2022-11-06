Technical board postpones HSC Bangla first paper exams for fault in question papers

Education

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

Technical board postpones HSC Bangla first paper exams for fault in question papers

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) has postponed the HSC examinations of Bangla first paper for candidates of both new and old curricula due to swap of syllabus in question papers.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, the board's Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman said the decision was taken as the question papers for new candidates accidentally followed the old syllabus and the previous candidates got question papers on the new syllabus.

The Controller of Examinations Office issued a notification in this regard today stating that the next date for the exams will be announced later. 

The exams were scheduled from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday (6 November).

Some 1,22,931 students were supposed to sit for the exams. 

MCQ test for SSC Bangla II paper postponed in Jashore board

Earlier on 16 September, the Jashore Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education postponed the multiple choice (MCQ) examinations SSC Bangla second paper. 

The tests were postponed due to the mistaken distribution of MCQ question papers of Bengali second paper during the examination of Bengali first paper at an examination centre in Kalia upazila of Narail. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC exams

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

9h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

10h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

19h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

19h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together