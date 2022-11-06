Technical board postpones HSC Bangla first paper exams for fault in question papers

The Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) has postponed the HSC examinations of Bangla first paper for candidates of both new and old curricula due to swap of syllabus in question papers.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, the board's Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman said the decision was taken as the question papers for new candidates accidentally followed the old syllabus and the previous candidates got question papers on the new syllabus.

The Controller of Examinations Office issued a notification in this regard today stating that the next date for the exams will be announced later.

The exams were scheduled from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday (6 November).

Some 1,22,931 students were supposed to sit for the exams.

Earlier on 16 September, the Jashore Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education postponed the multiple choice (MCQ) examinations SSC Bangla second paper.

The tests were postponed due to the mistaken distribution of MCQ question papers of Bengali second paper during the examination of Bengali first paper at an examination centre in Kalia upazila of Narail.