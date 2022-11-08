5 Jashore Board teachers involved in making controversial HSC question identified

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:24 pm

5 Jashore Board teachers involved in making controversial HSC question identified

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Education Board has identified five teachers of Jashore board who were involved in making the questions for Bangla first paper of HSC exam which drew wide criticism for implying communalism. 

The five teachers are Prashanta Kumar Paul, assistant professor of Dr Saiful Islam Degree College in Jhenaidah, Syed Tajuddin Shawon, associate professor of Government Victoria College in Narail, Md Shafiqur Rahman, associate professor of Satkhira Government Women College, Shyamol Kumar Ghosh, assistant professor of Mirzapur United College in Narail, and Md Rezaul Karim, assistant professor of Bheramara Ideal College in Kushtia.

"Of them, Professor Prashanat Kumar prepared the question and the others were involved in scrutinising it," Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Chairman Professor Ahsan Habib told The Business Standard on Tuesday (8 November).

The Jashore board authorities formed a three-member committee headed by College Inspector KM Golam Rabbani and asked them to submit a report within five working days. Two other members of the committee are school inspector Sirajul Islam and Deputy College Inspector Modon Mohon Das. 

Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Examination Control Professor Madhab Chandra Rudra said the board will take the toughest action against those responsible once the report is in hand. 

He said, "There is no scope for making such questions. Still, the committee has been formed to investigate how this question paper came about."

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar Paul could not be reached on phone to talk about the issue. 

Referring to Prashant Kuman as a good teacher, Saiful Islam Degree College Principal Balai Chandra Paul said, "I don't understand how such a question was prepared by him. But what happened is true. Action will be taken according to the instructions given by the board."

