Govt primary schools open till 21 March, secondary till 25 March: Ministry

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry and Ministry of Education has said the country's government primary schools will remain open for the first 10 days of Ramadan, till 21 March, and secondary level schools will remain open until 25 March.

As the Supreme Court today stayed a High Court order to keep primary and secondary schools closed in the holy month of Ramadan, the two ministries officially announced the school timings today.

On 8 February, the Education Department in an order informed that classes in public and private secondary and lower secondary schools will continue from 11-25 March.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education also asked the educational institutes to take necessary measures to continue teaching activities in government primary schools for the first 10 days of Ramadan.

The validity of the government decision was challenged through a writ petition.

On 10 March, a High Court division bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat stayed the government decision for two months, and issued a rule in this regard, after holding a primary hearing on a writ petition.

As the government filed an appeal against the stay order given by the HC, the apex court led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order today saying that the educational institutions will remain open until further notice.