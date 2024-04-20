Heatwave prompts suspension of school assemblies in Bangladesh

Education

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 01:17 pm

Government primary schools across Bangladesh have been instructed to suspend daily assemblies temporarily due to the prevailing heat alert issued nationwide.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced this decision in a press release issued today (20 April), as it closely monitors the heatwave situation. 

"The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is closely monitoring the ongoing heatwave across the country. In consideration of the situation, assemblies in all government primary schools in the country will remain suspended until further notice," reads the press release.

A heat alert is declared for areas with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Last Wednesday (17 April), highest temperature in the country crossed the 40-degree mark in Chudanga.

Two days later on Friday (19 April), Chuadanga again recorded the season's highest recorded temperature in Bangladesh at 41.5°C.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) yesterday issued a heat alert notice as temperatures surged to over over 40°C in four divisions across the country, which will last for the next 72 hours.

Those divisions are Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Rajshahi.

BMD Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid, in the alert notice, expressed concerns that the severity of the heatwaves may continue to increase, with no possibility of rainfall across the country in the next three days.

According to the Met Office, as many as six heat waves are feared to sweep over the country this month. One of these may be extreme, during which the temperature might exceed 42°C.

Despite the ongoing heatwave, educational institutions are scheduled to reopen tomorrow (21 April) after Eid holidays.

