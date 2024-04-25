Schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

Education

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:57 pm
Schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

The government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions from Sunday (28 April) amid the ongoing heatwave.

However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heatwave becomes tolerable, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday (25 April).

The directive also stated that classes will be held on Saturdays to compensate for the educational gap resulting from the closures until further notice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also directed that all activities exposing students to direct sunlight must be limited.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a warning that the ongoing heat wave persist for 72 hours starting today morning.

Top News

School / Heatwave / colleges / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

3h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

30m | Videos
Will the New York stadium be done before the T-20 World Cup?

Will the New York stadium be done before the T-20 World Cup?

1h | Videos
What needs to be done to lead the economy ahead

What needs to be done to lead the economy ahead

10m | Videos
Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

3h | Videos