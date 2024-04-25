Schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

The government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions from Sunday (28 April) amid the ongoing heatwave.

However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heatwave becomes tolerable, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday (25 April).

The directive also stated that classes will be held on Saturdays to compensate for the educational gap resulting from the closures until further notice.

It also directed that all activities exposing students to direct sunlight must be limited.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a warning that the ongoing heat wave persist for 72 hours starting today morning.