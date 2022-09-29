EWU holds fresher's orientation and opening ceremony of new academic building

East West University (EWU) on Thursday holds orientation program for the newly admitted students for the Fall Semester 2022 and the inauguration of its newly constructed academic building, "Farashuddin Bhaban" at EWU Campus, in capital's Aftabnagar.

Nearly 1400 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programs in 13 different departments this semester, read a media release.

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr. M. M. Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU was the special guest and Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro Vice-Chancellor, EWU was the Program Chair at the ceremony.

Deans of three different faculties also delivered their speeches on the occasion. The speakers advised the students to prepare for university life to become ideal human beings in future.

Besides the orientation ceremony, guests inaugurated the newly built ten-stored academic building 'Farashuddin Bhaban'. Where they expected that the students of EWU will be more benefited for the building with modern facilities.