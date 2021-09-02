Educational institutions to be reopened soon: PM

Education

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 01:00 pm

Educational institutions to be reopened soon: PM

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 01:00 pm
Educational institutions to be reopened soon: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said all the educational institutions including schools will be reopened soon.

The prime minister made the disclosure during a discussion on the condolence motion of the Jatiya Sangsad on the death of Hasibur Rahman Swapan on Thursday.

She also informed that the officials concerned have been ordered to take necessary measures regarding the reopening.

"At present we have no problem with vaccines. The school will be reopened soon. Teachers are being vaccinated," she said.

Mordana has been paid for six crore doses, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that it will be released in December. 

The premier further said that arrangements are being made for everyone to get the vaccine.

Requesting people to follow the health guidelines, she said, "If one goes to a public meeting, he/she has to gargle with warm water and take steam after returning from the gathering. They have to wash hands with sanitizer and soap."
 

