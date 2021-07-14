DU Social Science Faculty offers PhD scholarship for Peace and Conflict Studies

The Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, under the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Dhaka, has invited PhD scholarship applications for the project "Statelessness in the Bengali Borderlands."

The project is funded by the Research Council of Norway and partnered with the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), Brac University, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) and UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

The successful candidate will receive a monthly stipend of around 50,000 BDT (Fifty Thousand Taka), said a press release.

In addition to the monthly stipend, the project will also cover documented operational costs such as fieldwork expenses and travel to workshops and conferences, as required and on prior approval by the supervisors.

Candidates were requested to apply with the form prescribed by the University of Dhaka, along with the copies of certificates and two latest publications in a recognized journal (if any), and their proposal (both soft copy and hard copy).

A soft copy of the application should be sent by 7 August 2021.

The qualifications required are listed below as per the press release: