DU Social Science Faculty offers PhD scholarship for Peace and Conflict Studies

Education

TSB Report
14 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 03:16 pm

The Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, under the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Dhaka, has invited PhD scholarship applications for the project "Statelessness in the Bengali Borderlands."

The project is funded by the Research Council of Norway and partnered with the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), Brac University, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) and UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

The successful candidate will receive a monthly stipend of around 50,000 BDT (Fifty Thousand Taka), said a press release.

In addition to the monthly stipend, the project will also cover documented operational costs such as fieldwork expenses and travel to workshops and conferences, as required and on prior approval by the supervisors.

Candidates were requested to apply with the form prescribed by the University of Dhaka, along with the copies of certificates and two latest publications in a recognized journal (if any), and their proposal (both soft copy and hard copy).

A soft copy of the application should be sent by 7 August 2021.

The qualifications required are listed below as per the press release:

  • Candidates must fulfil the general requirements for PhD admission to the University of Dhaka.
  • Bachelor and Master's degrees in any discipline of Social Sciences. Candidates with MPhil Degree may get priority. 
  • The PhD scholarship is for a period of three years, full time. The candidate must take study leave for the entire period if he/she is employed. 
  • The successful PhD scholar will follow the PhD programme at the University of Dhaka. The candidate should also be prepared to visit Norway during his/her course work and to attend project-related conferences and workshops in Bangladesh and Norway. 
  • The candidate will conduct his/her studies under the supervision of (1) Professor Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka and (2) Dr Marcela Douglas, Centre for Peace Studies (CPS), UiT The Arctic University of Norway. 
  • The candidate must familiarize him/herself with the whole project in general and Work Package 3 ("Othering" through religious nationalism) in particular to prepare his/her proposal. Please contact the project leader [email protected] to receive the project description. 
  • The proposal should describe the research question, theoretical framework, methodology, aims and objectives, research techniques, and ethical considerations. 
  • The candidate must attend in the office every working day and work as per the guidelines of the supervisors.

