Dean of DU Social Science faculty Prof Zia Rahman passes away

Zia Rahaman, Professor of Criminology Department of Dhaka University and Dean of Social Science faculty passed away at the age of 58.

He died at Dhaka's Labaid Hospital around 4:15 am on Saturday.

"He died in the early hours of Saturday (March 23) due to brain haemorrhage while undergoing treatment at the capital's Labaid Hospital," DU Proctor Prof. Maksudur Rahman confirmed.

Prof. Zia Rahman's janaza will be held at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University after Zuhr prayers, Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed.