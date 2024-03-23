Dean of DU Social Science faculty Prof Zia Rahman passes away

Obituary

UNB
23 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 11:17 am

Related News

Dean of DU Social Science faculty Prof Zia Rahman passes away

Prof. Zia Rahman's janaza will be held at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University after Zuhr prayers

UNB
23 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 11:17 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Zia Rahaman, Professor of Criminology Department of Dhaka University and Dean of Social Science faculty passed away at the age of 58.

He died at Dhaka's Labaid Hospital around 4:15 am on Saturday.

"He died in the early hours of Saturday (March 23) due to brain haemorrhage while undergoing treatment at the capital's Labaid Hospital," DU Proctor Prof. Maksudur Rahman confirmed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof. Zia Rahman's janaza will be held at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University after Zuhr prayers, Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed.

 

Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

1d | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

3h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

1d | Videos
Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

13h | Videos