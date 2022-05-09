Deadline extended for SSC registration

The deadline for registering for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination has been extended.

According to the new announcement, students will be able to fill up SSC forms till 16 May.

The previous deadline was 9 May.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, issued a notification over the matter on Sunday (8 May).

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held in June and August respectively.

According to the routine, this year's SSC examination will start from 19 June. The written test will end on 8 July.

At the same time, the syllabus of the three papers of these two public examinations has been further revised.

Short syllabi of Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of SSC and Bangla second paper, English first and second paper of HSC have been published.

Like the previous year, the government had to defer this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, SSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in February and HSC in April.