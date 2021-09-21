CPJ in partnership with UN Women, celebrates International Day of Peace

Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University in partnership with UN Women organised a virtual Peace Adda event to celebrate International Peace Day 2021.

The theme for this year's Peace Day is "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World', said a press release.

The key objectives of this celebration were to learn the youth aspiration, achievements, challenges and ways forward to making a peaceful and socially cohesive Bangladesh.

The celebration also aims to showcase WPC activities and address effective aspects of peacebuilding processes here in Bangladesh.

On the occasion, CPJ and UN Women along with Peace Café members organised a series of events and activities such as peace adda, rally, seminar, social media campaigns, peace-message, essay, and photography competitions.

The opening speeches were delivered by Manzoor Hasan OBE, executive director, Center for Peace and Justice, Brac University and Gitanjali Singh, head of office, UN Women Bangladesh respectively.

Professor Dr AHM Mustafizur Rahman, vice-chancellor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, was present in the program as the chief guest.

Following the Peace Adda, a photo book named "The Power of Women", was officially launched.

This Photo Book displays the top submissions from all categories, selected from a range of excellent works from very talented youth artists across the country.

This virtual programme was broadcasted live, and the recording can be viewed on CPJ's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cpj.bracu