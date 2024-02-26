BRAC University observes International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day with digital quiz competition

26 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 08:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University, a leading institution committed to promoting academic excellence and cultural heritage, marked International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day with a series of engaging events, including a unique digital quiz competition aimed at celebrating the rich legacy of the Bangla language.

On February 21, 2024, BRAC University organized a digital quiz competition titled "Bangla Amar Ahankar" to commemorate International Mother Language Day and pay tribute to the language movement martyrs who sacrificed their lives for linguistic freedom. The competition, conducted entirely online, attracted the participation of thousands of enthusiastic students, teachers, and university officials.
The prize distribution for the quiz competition took place on Sunday, February 25th, 2024.

The digital quiz competition aimed to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Bangla language, literature, history, and culture among the university community. Through challenging questions and thought-provoking inquiries, participants were encouraged to explore various facets of Bangla identity and heritage, fostering a sense of pride and connection to their linguistic roots.

Mirza Tausif Shorif Snigdho, a Lecturer in CSE, and Khalid Amirul Islam, Junior Proctor, emerged as winners from the faculty and staff side. On the students' side, the winners included Md. Rikum Hossain, Shamiur Rahman, Monisha Bhowmik, Argha Protim Angon, Asif Iqbal Khan Nuhash, and Mezbaul Islam Bishal.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the quiz competition and emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting the Bangla language. He remarked, "As Bangladeshis, our language is at the core of our identity and heritage. We must honor the sacrifices made by our language movement martyrs and cherish the richness of our linguistic heritage. The 'Bangla Amar Ahankar' quiz competition serves as a platform to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the Bangla language."

In addition to the digital quiz competition, BRAC University organized a series of events to commemorate International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day. These included a captivating cultural program featuring poetry recitals, music performances, and dance presentations by students from diverse backgrounds. Furthermore, a Provat Feri was conducted within the university premises on February 21, followed by a solemn tribute-paying ceremony at the Central Shahid Minar of Dhaka University, honoring the brave martyrs of the language movement.

BRAC University is steadfast in promoting linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. Events such as the "Bangla Amar Ahankar" digital quiz competition play a crucial role in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Bangla language and culture among its students and staff.

