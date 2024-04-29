BRAC University plants trees, holds photo exhibition in celebration of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's 88th birthday

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

BRAC University plants trees, holds photo exhibition in celebration of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's 88th birthday

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
BRAC University plants trees, holds photo exhibition in celebration of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed&#039;s 88th birthday

BRAC University celebrated the 88th birthday of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG through a photo exhibition and the planting of trees on its Merul Badda campus in Dhaka today (28 April), reads a press release. 

Born on 27 April 1936 in Baniachong village of Habiganj district, Sir Fazle founded BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world operating across 11 countries in Africa and Asia. Its primary objectives are to alleviate poverty and empower the poor.

The exhibition featured photos highlighting significant moments of Sir Fazle's lifetime, starting from the time he returned to a newly-independent Bangladesh after the Liberation War to establish BRAC in order to address the needs of the refugees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The photos also depict moments of his engagements with people living in poverty to develop their own capacity to better manage their lives and times he had been honored with numerous national and international awards for his outstanding contributions towards the development of Bangladesh. 

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, acting vice chancellor of BRAC University, and Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Senior Director of the BRAC Institute of Languages, inaugurated this exhibition in the morning.  Teachers and students of different departments and senior officials were present.

"Through this exhibition we remember the contributions of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Let the path shown by him be the path we walk on today, that is our wish," said Syed Mahfuzul Aziz.

"Sir Fazle was an unassuming and very humble man. He has worked for the people and for quality education throughout his life. This new campus is a realization of his dream. He wanted to create a campus where students could have an extraordinary experience," said Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed. 

The initiative to plant trees was to augment Sir Fazle's commitment towards environmental conservation alongside his vision which had led to the construction of the innovative and sustainable inner-city Merul Badda campus. 

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of BRAC University, along with other members of the Board of Trustees and students of various departments planted the trees, raising public awareness for slowing down climate change and tackling the ongoing heat wave across the country. 

Sir Fazle founded BRAC University in 2001 to be a role model for the creation of knowledge, world-class teaching, research and empathy. He breathed his last in Dhaka on 20 December 2019."

BRAC University / Fazle Hasan Abed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

4h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

7h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

3h | Videos
How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

4h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

4h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

5h | Videos