Alliance Finance PLC supports C3ER of Brac University to enhance knowledge and awareness of the youth about climate change

Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC) donated as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University to enhance the knowledge and capacity of youth along with their involvement in climate change adaptation and mitigation actions.

In a simple function organized recently at C3ER office, Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance handed over the cheque to Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus and Adviser of C3ER, BRAC University. Ms Roufa Khanum, Coordinator (Operations) and Sharmin Nahar Nipa, Coordinator (Research & Training) of C3ER, BRAC University and Navila Hasan, Assistant Manager, Brand, Communication & Corporate Affairs of Alliance Finance, were also present on this occasion.