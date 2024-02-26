Alliance Finance PLC supports C3ER of Brac University to enhance knowledge and awareness of the youth about climate change

Corporates

Press Release
26 February, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 10:19 am

Related News

Alliance Finance PLC supports C3ER of Brac University to enhance knowledge and awareness of the youth about climate change

Press Release
26 February, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 10:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC) donated as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University to enhance the knowledge and capacity of youth along with their involvement in climate change adaptation and mitigation actions. 

In a simple function organized recently at C3ER office, Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance handed over the cheque to Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus and Adviser of C3ER, BRAC University. Ms Roufa Khanum, Coordinator (Operations) and Sharmin Nahar Nipa, Coordinator (Research & Training) of C3ER, BRAC University and Navila Hasan, Assistant Manager, Brand, Communication & Corporate Affairs of Alliance Finance, were also present on this occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BRAC University / CSR / Alliance Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

23h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

23h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

2h | Videos
Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

18h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

16h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

14h | Videos