Covid advisory committee suggests reopening educational institutions

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as infections rate has gone down here and steps have been taken to ensure vaccine for all.

After a meeting of the committee on Thursday night, NTAC Chairman Professor Mohammad Shahidullah told media, "There's no bar to reopen the institutions. But cautionary steps must be taken considering the situation."

The committee will convey their decision to the Education Ministry formally soon.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament that measures had already been taken upon her instructions to reopen schools and colleges soon.

Teachers have received Covid vaccines and measures have been taken to inoculate school students in accordance with the WHO protocol, PM Hasina said.

The Ministry of Education will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions across the country.



The meeting will also finalise different plans including a roadmap to minimise Covid-inductive academic losses, forming health safety guidelines and completing HSC, SSC exams. Technical committee members of the education ministry, primary and mass education ministry, health ministry will be present at the meeting.

There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with 5 crore students from primary to higher education in the country. The students mostly remain out of their academic study since March 17 when the educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Many institutions have been conducting online classes and other means of distance learning during the suspension of in-person academic activities.

The government extended the closure multiple times, but it had been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the Covid-19 situation improves.