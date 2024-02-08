Schools to remain open for 15 days during Ramadan

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 03:52 pm

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The government has decided to keep all secondary and primary schools open for the first 15 days of Ramadan.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education today announced a correction to the academic calendar for 2024, stating that all public and private primary and secondary schools will remain open from 11-25 March.

Classes and other academic activities will proceed as usual during these 15 days, said a notification signed by Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Mohammad Abul Khair.

The announcement indicates a partial change in the notification issued last year on 13 December, which outlined the holiday schedule and academic calendar for the year 2024 (1430-1431 Bangla Calendar) for both public and private primary and secondary schools.

