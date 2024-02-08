Schools to remain open for 15 days during Ramadan

The government has decided to keep all secondary and primary schools open for the first 15 days of Ramadan.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education today announced a correction to the academic calendar for 2024, stating that all public and private primary and secondary schools will remain open from 11-25 March.

Classes and other academic activities will proceed as usual during these 15 days, said a notification signed by Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Mohammad Abul Khair.

The announcement indicates a partial change in the notification issued last year on 13 December, which outlined the holiday schedule and academic calendar for the year 2024 (1430-1431 Bangla Calendar) for both public and private primary and secondary schools.