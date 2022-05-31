Cluster admission test for 22 universities starts 30 July

BSS
31 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

Cluster admission test for 22 universities starts 30 July

BSS
31 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:47 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

The cluster admission test of 22 general and science and technology universities of the country for 2021-22 session will start on 30 July.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors' Committee on Virtual Admission Tests held on Monday night (20 May).

Currently, 22 universities are under the general, science and technology cluster, three are under engineering and seven are under agricultural clusters.

At the end of the meeting Jashore University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Anwar Hossain said that the admission test of "A" unit will be held on 30 July, "B" unit on 31 August and "C" unit on 20 August.

Meanwhile, Barisal University Vice-Chancellor Sadekul Arefin said that the admission test fee has increased by Tk300 this time compared to last time.

The fee for admission tests under cluster system is Tk1,200.

Under the cluster system, if a student takes admission in one university and later migrates to another university the student needs to take a fresh admission.

The University Grants Commission on 7 April this year announced that 32 universities would join the cluster-based admission test for the 2021-2022 academic year.

