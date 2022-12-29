Canadian University of Bangladesh organises 'Kickoff Programming Contest'

Canadian University of Bangladesh organises 'Kickoff Programming Contest'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of CSE, in collaboration with CUB Computer Society of Canadian University of Bangladesh, organised the event "Kickoff Programming Contest Fall-2022" on Thursday (29 December).

The Contest Director and Head of Department of CSE Prof Syed Akhter Hossain led the event, said a press release.

The programme was opened at 9:00am by releasing helium balloons and cutting the ribbon at the entrance of the University. The opening ceremony was graced by Professor M Kaykobad who is a pioneer of Computer Science and Competitive Programming in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The special guest Dr Shahadat Khan, founder and CEO of TallyKhata was also present. The main event was conducted afterwards at the auditorium complex of the university at 9:30am. 

Vice Chancellor Prof HM Jahirul Haque delivered the welcome speech. Chief guest Prof M Kaykobad delivered a speech for the participants. Prof ASM Sirajul Haque, treasurer of CUB; Mr Afijur Rahman, Director of Student Affairs; ASMG Faruk, registrar of CUB along with faculties and students were also present among other guests.

Prof Syed Akhter Hossain the Dean of School of Science and Engineering, head of CSE, thanked everyone who contributed in the event.

The technical talk by Dr Shahadat Khan with the title "Thriving in the Changing World: A Tech Enthusiast's Perspective" started with an interactive session with students.

The contest started at 12:00pm in the lab rooms of the department. The CEO of Furqan Software, Mahmud Ridwan was present among other guests at the award ceremony. Every participant received certificates. The Top 10 participants received special mention certificates. The Top 3 contestants received award money from the department. The event ended with cutting the cake together with the faculties, students and administration.

The whole event was executed under the leadership of Professor Syed Akhter Hossain with the support of Md Hasanuzzaman and Faria Tabassum, lecturer of CSE, along with the students who volunteered in the campus decoration and other activities. The event was aimed to encourage students to participate in competitive programming and represent CUB on international platforms.

