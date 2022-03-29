Blockchain Technology and Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022 seminar to be held at NSU

Blockchain Technology is sweeping the world of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with innovative business processes and models ushering in a new business paradigm all over the world, for finance, banking, supply chain, e-governance, CRM, and other applications

BCOLBD Logo. Photo: Collected
BCOLBD Logo. Photo: Collected

A seminar on Blockchain Technology and  Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) 2022 will be held on 30 March, Wednesday at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the North South University campus, read a press release. 

Dr. Mohammad Rezaul Bari, Associater Professor & Chair of ECE, North South University will be present as the Chief Guest in the seminar. Professor Dr. Javed Bari, Dean, School of Engineering; Physical Sciences (SEPS), North South University will be present as the Special Guest.

K Atique-e-Rabbani, Managing Director, The Computers Ltd- Chief, Blockchain Academy of Research Education and Development (BARED), Habibullah n Karim, Coordinator BCOLBD- Founder & CEO, Technohaven Company Ltd and MD. Shamsul Haque, Head of Technology, BRACNet Limited will be present as the Industry Speakers. They will talk about blockchain technology in the seminar.

Ashiq Zaman, Chief Advocacy Officer, BCOLBD, Executive Director, Peoples Energy Ltd & Director, Peoples and Tahmina Sharmin, Secretary, BCOLBD, Head of QAC, Technohaven Company Ltd will be present as the Industry Guests and they will be talking about the upcoming Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022.

The seminar is organized for the young and innovative university students to make them aware of the potentiality of blockchain technology in different sectors of Bangladesh, to inspire them to study and discover new applications of blockchain and encourage them to take part in the upcoming Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2022.

Blockchain Technology is sweeping the world of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with innovative business processes and models ushering in a new business paradigm all over the world, for finance, banking, supply chain, e-governance, CRM, and other applications.

To keep up with the fast growth and use of Blockchain Technology in Bangladesh, a high-level committee was created, which has already conducted the country's first Blockchain Technology-based business competition, Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2020 and 2021. University students from leading universities participated at BCOLBD 2020 and 2021.

This year the 3rd Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) is going to be held on 22-24 May  jointly with the ICT Division.

BCOLBD has brought a new category for the professionals to participate in this prestigious competition.

The Professional Category is open for all the professionals who are service holders, entrepreneurs, freelancers and practitioners. Prizes worth TK.10,50,000 is allocated for the winners of the professional category. For Student Category the prizemoney amount is TK.5,90,000.  Interested students and professionals are expected to register at bcolobd.org. Registration has already started from 25 March.

All the university students and interested people on blockchain technology are highly recommended to join the seminar physically or virtually through the live or recorded live video on Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh's facebook page.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

