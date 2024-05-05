19th National SAAOL Heart and Lifestyle seminar on 31 May

The 19th National SAAOL Heart and Lifestyle seminar by Dr Bimal Chhajer will be held on 31 May at the premises adjacent to Baitul Mukarram in the National Sports Council's 'Shahid Sheikh Kamal Milonayatan'.

The chairman of SAAOL Heart Center (BD) Ltd, poet Mohon Raihan announced the seminar details at a press conference today (5 May) at 'Kajol Milonayatan' of SAAOL Heart Center (BD) Ltd, reads a press release.

Mohon Raihan, said, "This national seminar will be the first seminar after Covid-19. Before this, the 18th national seminar took place in 2019 where people from various professions across the country, along with prominent members of society, participated."

The organisation has made arrangements for free registration for the general public to attend the seminar, and registration can be done online or directly through three SAAOL three branch offices (Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet) with a payment of Tk2,100.

Registration has begun online from today, as informed by the authorities. The offline registration can be done at- House #26, Eskaton Garden Road (behind Navy House).

To promote a healthy heart and lifestyle, Dr. Bimal Chhajer, a world famous cardiologist and lifestyle specialist from India, have introduced SAAOL (Science And Art Of Living) treatment method in Bangladesh, under the leadership of poet Mohon Raihan, a poet of love, equality and revolution. SAAOL Heart Center provides permanent treatment for heart disease without stent or surgery through 132 branches worldwide.

The Bangladesh branch of the international chain Heart Care Center, SAAOL Heart Center (BD) Ltd, has freed several hundred thousand people in the country from heart disease without surgery or medication.

The press conference was attended by former MP and convener of the seminar committee Nurul Islam Moni, Co-ordinator of Urban Health and former PD Abdul Hakim Majumdar, senior journalist and writer Abu Sayed Khan, former health secretary and writer Hossain Abdul Mannan, Publisher Osman Goni, public health expert Dr Abu Jamil Faisal, President of TELEFAB Monowar Hossain Pathan, former SEVP of Mercantile Bank Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Selim, and Advocate Soheli Parveen Eti, among others.