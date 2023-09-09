Accelerated learning project brings back dropouts

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 01:49 pm

To address the problems of the present, there is a strong need for an ambitious vision for education and for solutions to our challenges to come from within the country. Photo: Collected
Dropout students from poor families are now able to resume their studies under the Ability Based Accelerated Learning project supported by the Unicef Bangladesh and the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust.

The learning programme is providing education to children free of cost through 67 centres in three zones of Dhaka South. It aims at assisting 3,000 students who discontinued their studies during the Covid-19 pandemic time in 2020.

Sumaiya Akter, a student in the Jhauchar learning centre in Kamrangirchar, told The Business Standard, "Currently, I am learning Bengali, English, and mathematics without any cost. My teacher has even convinced my mother to support my studies. I aspire to continue my studies and become a doctor."

In the learning centres, Unicef is educating children aged between eight to 14 from Dhaka slums. Through the programme, parents are also being encouraged to value child education.

Md Masud, project director of the Ability Based Accelerated Learning, told TBS that their primary objective is to reintegrate school dropouts into the education system. These children are prepared for subsequent grade levels and then enrolled in mainstream schools.

"Concurrently, efforts are being made to raise parents' awareness about the importance of education," he added.

"We are creating a learning environment for children to enable them to discover their own learning style and prepare themselves to re-enter the formal education system. We are working together to ensure a bright future for all children," read a statement posted on the social media pages of Unicef and the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust on the occasion of the International Literacy Day yesterday.

"Join us in building inclusive and sustainable societies for all, ensuring literacy for this changing world!" said the organisations in the message.

