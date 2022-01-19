DSCSC graduation ceremony held 

The graduation ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course 2021-2022 was held today at Sheikh Hasina Complex of DSCSC in Mirpur Cantonment.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graced the occasion as the chief guest from Ganabhaban virtually and gave away the psc certificates to the graduating officers, reads a press release from Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).

Prime Minister, in her speech, congratulated all the graduates on successful completion of the course.

Sheikh Hasina advised all the graduating officers to contribute to the national development through their attained knowledge, willpower and enthusiasm.

She also thanked the DSCSC Commandant for the successful completion of DSCSC Course 2021-2022 with the highest professionalism and without curtailing any event despite the Covid19 pandemic.

DSCSC Commandant Major General Md Jubayer Salehin in his welcome address highlighted the training activities designed within the course curricula to prepare the course participants.

This year total 251 officers including 132 from Bangladesh Army, 34 from Bangladesh Navy, 35 from Bangladesh Air Force, three from Bangladesh Police and 47 overseas officers from 18 friendly countries namely India, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda and Zambia graduated from DSCSC college.

A total of 17 women officers have graduated this year which is a testimony of women empowerment in the armed forces, reads the ISPR release.

Defence Services Command and Staff College is the oldest tri-service organisation that prepares the selected mid-level officers of three services for the assumption of increasing responsibilities both in command and staff appointments.

So far, 5,686 Bangladeshi officers, eight police officers and 1,255 overseas officers from 42 friendly countries have graduated from this college.