Imran Khan's party terms Pakistan Army statement 'against ground realities'

PTI claimed that the statements made by the military's media wing were far from the realisation of the situation since it was "a democratic party in terms of its structure ideology, manifesto", reports Dawn.

On Wednesday, the armed forces said that 9 May 2023, the day PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

"We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to the Constitution and law. PTI has always discouraged deviance from the Constitution and law," a statement released by the party read.

Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the PTI considered individuals and institutions, alike, bound to obey the law, the statement said

"The public reaction after the arrest of Imran Khan is connected to many factors," PTI said, adding that the extra-judicial actions and destruction of economy were also among of the factors that created bitterness.

According to PTI, Imran Khan also offered a solution to the ongoing political and administrative crisis through free and fair elections.

It further stated that PTI had been against the plunder of people's right to sovereignty via interference and rigging in elections, hence the political ideology and philosophy of the party chief Imran Khan received approval from the masses, says Dawn.

The armed forces termed 9 May 2023 — the day clashes and protests ensued, a "black chapter in history".

The ISPR claimed that the army was targetted as a part of a "well-thought-out plan"

"Soon after [Khan's arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised," the military's media wing said.

ISPR called out the leaders of PTI for being "hypocrites" for inciting their workers against the armed forces.

"On the one hand, these evil elements vigorously stir up public sentiments to fulfil their narrow and selfish goals and on the other, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the army for the country while throwing dust in the eyes of the people. This is an example of hypocrisy."

The military wing's also stated that they believe a group of people were responsible for the unprecedented damages done to the country which even Pakistan's enemies since its inception have not caused.

"The army showed extreme patience, tolerance and restraint and without caring about its own reputation worked with extreme patience and endurance in the wider interest of the country."

the statement declared that the situation was created under a nefarious, heinous bid which forced the military to give an immediate response, which could be used for political purposes.

"The army's mature response, however, thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership," the statement added.

The facilitators, planners, and political activists involved in the protests have been identified and now, strict action will be taken against them "in line with the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences", the army said.

The ISPR added that any further attack, by the "very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war", on the army, all law enforcement agencies, military, and state installations and properties will be met with severe retaliation.

"No one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands," the ISPR added.

Severe protests have been erupted across the country by the party workers after the arrest of the PTI chief. During the clashes, public and private property have been damaged and at least 8 people have lost their lives.