Seminar on Grey Zone Activities and Challenges for Bangladesh begins  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To increase awareness among the young generation about various threats including economic and diplomatic actions, cyber threats, and propaganda during peacetime, a two-day seminar is underway at the Army Golf Club of Dhaka Cantonment in the capital city.

Science and Technology Minister Yafes Osman on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of the seminar titled "Grey Zone Activities and Challenges for Bangladesh", organised by the armed forces division, said an ISPR press release.

He gave a valuable speech on Gray Zone Activities to the audiences and urged them to be aware of such threats as those can seriously disrupt the diplomatic environment, economic management, and national security.

Domestic and foreign experts of international reputation gave speeches on various topics at the seminar.

The topics discussed in the seminar include the concept of peacetime activities of a country to pursue its political interests other than war in the contemporary world; Cyber threats and security in national and international contexts; The role of the state and the individual in countering the evils of misinformation and rumours in the contemporary world and activities in economic and diplomatic interests and national security.

Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-uz-Zaman gave the welcome speech. The seminar will come to an end on Monday through a concluding ceremony.

Seminar / ISPR / army

